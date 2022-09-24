Before this year, Chelsea hadn’t had a change of ownership in nearly two decades. Perhaps unsurprisingly, we also hadn’t had wholesale changes in the way the club operates. Clearly, that’s not been the case this summer.

One of the few departments untouched so far had been the medical department, but that’s now set to change as well, with Dr Paco Biosca “next to leave” the club, as per the Telegraph’s exclusive.

Dr Biosca, 69, has been with the club since 2011, brought in by André Villas-Boas from Shakhtar Donetsk to replace Bryan “Dr Needles” English, and had made headlines initially for causing at least one other member of the remaining medical staff to resign and lacking the required license to practice in the UK. Oops! Things got a lot better from there however, and by all accounts, Dr Biosca has been most excellent at his job. As one would expect from team doctors, he was rarely in the headlines (except as part of that most unfortunate episode with José Mourinho and Dr Eva Carneiro — incidentally, Mourinho also caused the resignation of another Chelsea doctor, Neal Frazer, whom he blamed for all of Arjen Robben’s injuries. Allegedly. Hashtag JustJoséThings.)

Fortunately, this time the change’s coming with far less controversy and drama. (Outside of dramatic headlines of course.)

According to the report, we do not have a replacement lined up yet for Dr Biosca, with first-team doctor Dimitrios Kalogiannidis, who joined the club back in 2018, set to take charge for now.