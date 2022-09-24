Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah was incessantly linked with a loan departure during the summer, but he ultimately decided to stay after the board and then manager, Thomas Tuchel managed to persuade him that he’s a part of the club’s plans this season. However Chalobah has starred in only one match since then, and while new head coach Graham Potter could provide with much more opportunities, it wouldn’t be a surprise if he has been keeping an eye out for other options.

According to Corriere dello Sport, AS Roma have thrown their hat into the ring as one of those options. Roma failed to sign a centre back in the summer, and will attempt to bring one once the winter transfer window opens, with Chalobah high on their wishlist. Chelsea aren’t willing to sanction a permanent departure for the 23-year-old, but could be willing to send him out on loan, and the Serie A side seem to be fine with the structure of such a deal.

However, losing Chalobah would significantly reduce our depth in the CB positions. Unless we’re signing a replacement, or planning to bring back Levi Colwill or Ethan Ampadu, it makes little sense for us to lose a pivotal piece of the roster mid-season.