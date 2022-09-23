Chelsea FC Women were uncharacteriscally bad last weekend in their opening match of the season, losing 2-1 to recently promoted Liverpool in a game where all goals were penalties. But it is way too soon to throw in the towel on our title defence, especially with our major rivals, Manchester City, suffering a similar fate by losing 4-3 to Aston Villa.

Unlike our next weekend’s opponent City, our squad has not been depleted by exits and retirements. While we will dearly miss Drew Spence, and we can question whether we will be able to find someone as good as Ji So-yun for our midfield, we managed to find and acquire upgrades for almost every position of need in our squad.

Therefore, we need to bounce back. To do so, Fran Kirby — who returned to the scoring sheet last weekend — says Chelsea need only to put on the work during training so they can perform to their best on the pitch.

“We both had difficult results on Sunday so we both need to bounce back and get a win. “It’s always difficult when we play Manchester City, they’re a quality side. We just have to do what we can in training to put it right.” -Fran Kirby; Source: London Evening Standard

Let’s do it, then!