The international breaks arrive, and so does injuries during national team duty. While Chelsea goalkeeper Édouard Mendy did not wait to leave Senegal’s squad early so he can focus on rehabing a knee injury, winger Christian Pulisic could not anticipate that after a season of small fitness issues here and there, he would still have to face them while training with the USMNT.

While Pulisic’s problem has been described as a ‘slight knock’ by our official website, it is still very annoying that our players still put themselves on the line for things such as friendlies. The one that Pulisic missed was against Japan, with the United States’ national team losing 2-0 at the Merkur Spiel-Arena in Germany.

He will now be evaluated daily until the 27th this month, when the USMNT heads to Spain (!) to face Saudi Arabia (!!!) in another friendly match to prepare for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.