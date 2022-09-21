Édouard Mendy withdraws from Senegal squad to rehab knee injury

Édouard Mendy has been dealing with a knee injury since our win against West Ham at the start of this month — and dealing with a drop in form for a bit longer than that — and he’s now withdrawn from international duty with Senegal this week as well. Mendy had initially reported to the team alongside Chelsea teammate Kalidou Koulibaly, but head coach Aliou Cissé confirmed the goalkeeper’s withdrawal.

As reported by The Athletic, Mendy’s now hoping to finish fully rehabbing the injury during the break and be ready to get back in goal for Chelsea once we resume play on the first day of October.

Of course, whether Graham Potter will choose the big man over Kepa Arrizabalaga, who started not only last week but also in Tuchel’s final game in charge — and played without any glaring errors while making a couple highlight-worthy saves — remains to be seen. Having both goalkeepers with the team during the break should help him make his mind up.