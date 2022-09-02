Official: Armando Broja signs new long-term Chelsea contract

Chelsea were expected to get to work on contract extensions at the conclusion of the transfer window, and we certainly have wasted absolutely no time in doing so, with the club announcing today that Armando Broja has signed a new long-term deal that commits his future to the Blues until 2028.

The Albania international, who’s been with us since the U9 level, was one of the more outstanding performers in the Loan Army last season, and he was rewarded for that success with a place in the first-team for this season, with Thomas Tuchel and the club hierarchy seemingly quite keen on keeping hold of the talented 20-year-old. Now, those intentions have been underlined by a brand new six-year deal!

Broja had signed a five-year extension just last summer, but this new contract should provide additional confidence that he is indeed a big part of our long-term planning.

“I’m lost for words really just thinking about it. It’s the club I’ve dreamed of playing for my whole life, the club that I support and the club that I love. I’ve been here since I was a boy so it’s a surreal feeling for me and my family. “To be able to put on the blue shirt with the first team is a dream come true. It’s amazing every minute that you get to play on the pitch because this is one of the biggest clubs in the world. There’s always competition and everyone wants to play so I’m just happy that I have the opportunity to be a part of it. Hopefully I get to play a lot of matches and be a part of the team’s success.” -Armando Broja; source: Chelsea FC

Broja has made three substitute appearances so far this season, and if his cameo against Southampton is any indication, he will have a big role to play for us this season (and beyond!).