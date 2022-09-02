Chelsea vs. West Ham United, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

After the drama of the transfer window and specifically Transfer Deadline Day, it’s time for the more mundane bits of the football season, you know, the football itself!

For Chelsea, that means a visit from West Ham United on Saturday, for whom this is normally one of the biggest fixtures of the year.

But it’s also a crucial match for the Blues after two horrendous defeats in our last three games. Deadline Day (and the window overall) brought in a lot of good vibes and excitement, but on the pitch, our play has been lackluster, to say the least.

My assumption is that all the newest signings will be registered and available to play this weekend except for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who had been expected to miss a few weeks following the assault and facial injury he suffered during the armed robbery of his home in Barcelona. N’Golo Kanté and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are also out, both with a hamstring problem.

Conor Gallagher has served his suspension and should thus be available once again. And both Reece James and Trevoh Chalobah were spotted in training yesterday following illness and a knee knock, respectively, so hopefully they will be back as well.

Choose wisely!

Loading…

(Live results)