Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang chooses the cursed No.9 Chelsea shirt

Listen, you may not believe in curses. And I may not believe in curses. But the Curse of the No.9 Shirt doesn’t care about me or you. It just cares about ruining everybody’s day, especially if you’re a Chelsea striker wearing that number.

The latest brave soul to fail to heed all warnings and take on this nigh-undefeated Curse is new arrival Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. I salute you, brave sir knight, for this bold and potential fatal choice. May the football gods have mercy on our souls, for once.

It’s a doubly interesting choice for Auba, considering that he wore No.14 at Arsenal, No.17 at Borussia Dortmund, and No.7 at Saint-Étienne, while at Barcelona he also had the No.17 and the No.25. While none of those numbers are available, we do have the No.11 that he wore at Monaco and Lille. Auba has always worn the No.9 for his national team however, so perhaps that will help him break the Curse.

Good luck to us all.