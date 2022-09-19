Chelsea are unbeaten in the games N’Golo Kanté has been able to play in this season — and would in fact be a perfect two-for-two were it not for some truly incompetent officiating. By contrast, we’re a pitiful two wins from six in the games he has not been to play in this season.

Would he have made all the difference? Probably not; our issues seem a bit more wide-ranging, but Chelsea with Kanté is still a significantly better team than a Chelsea without Kanté — even if we may be starting to contemplate a post-Kanté future — so the sooner we can be with Kanté again, the better off we’ll all be.

Thankfully, the 31-year-old appears to be making progress in his recovery from his (latest) hamstring strain, with Evening Standard journalist Nizaar Kinsella spotting the midfielder over the weekend back in individual training.

Kanté was set to miss all of September with the injury, and hopefully he will be getting close to returning when we come back from the international break on October 1.