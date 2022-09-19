The Daily Hilario: Monday

YOUNGEST
Ethan Nwaneri becomes the youngest ever player to play for Arsenal and the youngest ever in the Premier League.— Orbinho (@Orbinho) September 18, 2022
UHH
Juventus CEO Arrivabene: “It would be completely crazy to sack Allegri right now. Allegri has a project here at Juventus to be developed in the next four years”. ⚪️⚫️ #Juventus— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 18, 2022
“We have a long term project here, I’m involved too as a CEO”. pic.twitter.com/KZeSlAq7Te
APPOINTMENT
We are delighted to confirm the appointment of Roberto De Zerbi as the club’s new head coach! pic.twitter.com/tNoNZfFaxQ— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) September 18, 2022
