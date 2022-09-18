Chelsea’s transfer approach might be set to become much better this winter. According to reports from Fabrizio Romano and the Telegraph’s Matt Law, Chelsea is close to reaching an agreement on RB Salzburg’s Christoph Freund taking post as sporting director at Stamford Bridge.

The former footballer has extensive experience behind the scenes, all of which at RB Salzburg. He began his career as a team manager — not to be confused with head coach — in 2006 all while still playing for amateur club SC Leogang. He retired from his playing career in 2013, one year after taking over as sports coordinator at Salzburg.

In 2015 he became RB Salzburg’s sporting director, overseeing acquisitions such as Dayot Upamecano, Erling Haaland and Benjamin Sesko with a budget that never surpassed €35m in a season (according to Transfermarkt). Soon we will get to see what Freund will do with at least six times more money, and (hopefully) more resources to scout talent all aroudn the globe.