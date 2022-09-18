Liverpool FCW vs. Chelsea FCW, WSL: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

With a few days of delay due to major events well beyond the footballing world, the Women’s Super League is back!

Chelsea were supposed to kickoff the season at Stamford Bridge against West Ham a week ago, but the plans were set aside due to the Queen’s passing. Instead we travel to the Merseyside to face Liverpool, promoted from the Women’s Championship after winning the league last season.

Let’s get the title defence started!

Liverpool starting XI:

Laws | Koivisto, Flaherty, Fahey, Matthews, Hinds, Kearns, Holland, Lawley, Kiernan, Stengel

Substitutes from: Cumings, Kirby, Robe, Roberts, Furness, Humphrey, Daniels, Campbell, Silcock

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3?):

Musovic | Bright, Eriksson (c), Buchanan | Reiten, Charles, Ingle, Cuthbert | Kirby, Kerr, James

Substitutes from: Berger, Harder, Carter, England, Svitkova, Perisset, Mjelde, Kaneryd, Cankovic

Date / Time: Sunday, September 18, 17.00 BST; 12pm EDT; 9:30pm IST

Venue: Prenton Park, Birkenhead, England

On TV: Sky Sports (UK); elsewhere

Streaming: SKY GO Extra (UK); Paramount+ (USA); elsewhere

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!