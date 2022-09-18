 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Liverpool FCW vs. Chelsea FCW, WSL: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

First of many

By Fellipe Miranda Updated
/ new
Liverpool FC Women v Chelsea FC Women - Barclays Women’s Super League Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images

With a few days of delay due to major events well beyond the footballing world, the Women’s Super League is back!

Chelsea were supposed to kickoff the season at Stamford Bridge against West Ham a week ago, but the plans were set aside due to the Queen’s passing. Instead we travel to the Merseyside to face Liverpool, promoted from the Women’s Championship after winning the league last season.

Let’s get the title defence started!

Liverpool starting XI:
Laws | Koivisto, Flaherty, Fahey, Matthews, Hinds, Kearns, Holland, Lawley, Kiernan, Stengel

Substitutes from: Cumings, Kirby, Robe, Roberts, Furness, Humphrey, Daniels, Campbell, Silcock

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3?):
Musovic | Bright, Eriksson (c), Buchanan | Reiten, Charles, Ingle, Cuthbert | Kirby, Kerr, James

Substitutes from: Berger, Harder, Carter, England, Svitkova, Perisset, Mjelde, Kaneryd, Cankovic

Date / Time: Sunday, September 18, 17.00 BST; 12pm EDT; 9:30pm IST
Venue: Prenton Park, Birkenhead, England

On TV: Sky Sports (UK); elsewhere
Streaming: SKY GO Extra (UK); Paramount+ (USA); elsewhere

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!

