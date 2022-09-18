Liverpool FCW vs. Chelsea FCW, WSL: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

With a few days of delay due to major events well beyond the footballing world, the Women’s Super League is back!
Chelsea were supposed to kickoff the season at Stamford Bridge against West Ham a week ago, but the plans were set aside due to the Queen’s passing. Instead we travel to the Merseyside to face Liverpool, promoted from the Women’s Championship after winning the league last season.
Let’s get the title defence started!
Liverpool starting XI:
Laws | Koivisto, Flaherty, Fahey, Matthews, Hinds, Kearns, Holland, Lawley, Kiernan, Stengel
Substitutes from: Cumings, Kirby, Robe, Roberts, Furness, Humphrey, Daniels, Campbell, Silcock
Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3?):
Musovic | Bright, Eriksson (c), Buchanan | Reiten, Charles, Ingle, Cuthbert | Kirby, Kerr, James
Substitutes from: Berger, Harder, Carter, England, Svitkova, Perisset, Mjelde, Kaneryd, Cankovic
Date / Time: Sunday, September 18, 17.00 BST; 12pm EDT; 9:30pm IST
Venue: Prenton Park, Birkenhead, England
On TV: Sky Sports (UK); elsewhere
Streaming: SKY GO Extra (UK); Paramount+ (USA); elsewhere
Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!
