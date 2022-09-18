The expectation always was that Romelu Lukaku’s long-term future is at Inter Milan, with previous reports pointing towards a “gentleman’s agreement” between the Nerazzurri and Chelsea for keeping the Belgium international at the San Siro for a second consecutive season.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Jacque Talbot) and Calciomercato, talks have now been initiated to formalize the terms of the deal, with the belief being that the financial conditions will be similar to this season’s loan transfer.

Lukaku is obviously keen on staying in Italy. But more importantly, new manager Graham Potter has not given an indication that he wants him back, with the “bulky” striker not suited to the kind of footballing philosophy that he is trying to set up at Chelsea.

Lukaku has been out injured with a muscle injury, but the 29-year-old is set to return to action after the international break. Roberto Martinez has not selected Lukaku for the upcoming international games, so that the latter can continue his recovery.