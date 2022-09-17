Chelsea youngster Lewis Hall has reportedly signed a new three-year contract, committing his immediate future to the Blues until at least 2024-25.

Hall, who turned 18 last week, had been under contract through 2024 already, but that was just on the standard three-year first professional deal he signed last September upon turning 17. Presumably the new terms are bit more favorable than that initial pro contract. While not yet officially confirmed by the club, Hall’s extension certainly fits with Chelsea’s re-found commitment to youth and talent development.

The young midfielder, who made his professional debut last season with a Man of the Match performance against Brentford in the League Cup quarterfinals, has been in stellar form this season for the youth teams, scoring 3 goals and adding 2 assists in 10 appearances across all competitions already. He was on the scoresheet earlier today as the U18’s drew 3-3 with Crystal Palace.

Congrats, Lewis! Big things ahead!