WATCH: Thiago Silva wins epic game of head tennis at Chelsea training

Chelsea were back in training today (Friday) after a day off on Thursday, and will presumably continue to train through the weekend as if we still had our regularly scheduled game on Sunday. Its postponement gives new head coach Graham Potter a few extra days to work with the team, before the majority of the squad go off on international duty.

The Chelsea official website has a few pictures from Friday’s “workout”, which included an epic head tennis match. Thankfully, we even have video of this thing, and is indeed a lot of fun, with a 4-v-4 and then an elimination challenge — won by Thiago Silva as the last man standing. (My friends and I used to play a similar elimination game in ping-pong; super fun and cool to see the Chelsea players have their fun with this version.)

The other noteworthy item from yesterday’s training was the reported inclusion of wing-backs Dylan Williams and Dion Rankine, defender Bashir Humphreys, and highly promising midfielder Ben Elliott. Always good to see the next generation!