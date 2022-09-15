With Chelsea goalkeeper Édouard Mendy first losing form, then fitness, and so being forced out of contention early in the current season, Kepa Arrizabalaga was asked to step up and fill in the big shoes from one of our 2021 Champions League heroes. The Spaniard has done well thus far even though our defence has not been up to par.

And Mendy’s absence could have become a much bigger problem for the Blues had Kepa left the club for Napoli, with the Italian club seemingly intent on taking him from the Bridge this summer. Fortunately club and player assessed the situation with cool minds, with the final decision that it would be best for the shot-stopper to stay in England — a choice that has been paying off, with Kepa thanking the club for keeping faith in his skills throughout.

“There were things but the club always had their faith in me. “They always wanted me to be part of their squad. We analysed the situation and I am happy to stay and be at this club.” -Kepa Arrizabalaga; Source: El Larguero via Inside Futbol

Hindsight certainly helps but still, Chelsea are much safer between the posts when they have two very capable players to take the position over. As hard as it is keeping two starting-level goalkeepers happy during the season, it is still a winning position for us.