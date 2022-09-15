The weird times in which we are in make it so a World Cup taking place in December instead of mid-year is not that much of an oddity. Nevertheless, that is the world we live in with the upcoming international break this month being the last before 32 national teams battle each other in Qatar for football’s most important trophy.

English manager Gareth Southgate has to keep up the nation’s hope of bringing the cup back home and to do so, he will at least test four Chelsea players in defenders Ben Chilwell and Reece James, midfielder Mason Mount, and attacker Raheem Sterling. Our boys have been included in his 28-man list for matches against Italy and Germany on September 23rd and 26th, respectively.

Other Chelsea-linked players, either by Academy and/or first-team ties, are Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, AC Milan’s Fikayo Tomori, West Ham’s Declan Rice, and AS Roma’s Tammy Abraham.

The full list is as follows: