RB Salzburg director Christoph Freund does not rule out Chelsea move

Although former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel did his best in balancing his usual coaching assignments with transfer targetting and whatever else this summer, the Blues seemed too directless at several times during this timeframe. While his firing was motivated by factors beyond his work as a sporting director of sorts, Chelsea’s general performance highlighted how much we need a guy to take the position over.

One of several people reportedly shortlisted to take over transfer duties, is RB Salzburg’s Christoph Freund. We happened to meet his team yesterday at Stamford Bridge and with the press giving him what must be a rare opportunity to send his voice to the masses, he could not help but kind of show how he would throw himself at the opportunity of working with the Blues in the near future.

“You should never rule anything out in football and Chelsea are such a huge club. But I’m sports director in Salzburg and I really enjoy it. “Chelsea is a huge club in transition. I can’t say exactly what will happen in the next few weeks and months.” -Christoph Freund; Source: Daily Mail

Yesterday his team showed Freund’s skills at building a very competitive team with not as many resources as top teams in Europe, including their “sister” club RB Leipzig. Unearthing gems such as Dayot Upamecano and Benjamin Šeško almost every year is not simple task, and such skill would be very welcome at the Bridge.