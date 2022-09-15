Aubameyang looking to adapt quickly, hoping for ‘better days soon’

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Thomas Tuchel were set to rekindle their professional relationship that had led to plenty of success and even more goals back in their Dortmund days, but after just a few days together and one solitary appearance, that rekindling was swiftly put out by Tuchel’s sacking.

Certainly not an ideal development for the 33-year-old, who would certainly be the one player in the squad most justified if any sudden feelings of remorse and confusion arose regarding his Deadline Day transfer from Barcelona on a two-year contract. Of course, he should be well familiar at this point in his career about how quickly things can change in football, but this one was undoubtedly a major whiplash — and that’s before we even consider him being the victim of an armed robbery and assault just recently and having to wear a mask as a result, even.

“Everyone knows the relationship that I had with Thomas. It’s always sad when someone leaves the club. Obviously, I just saw him for a few days. When you play football you have to adapt very quickly to some moments in the season, this can happen.’ “[...] It’s been a crazy week for all of us, that’s part of the life, we have to adapt, I think it’s a bit of sadness at the moment, hopefully we’ll get back to better days soon. Obviously, I think it’s a bit strange for everybody, not only for me, but as I said, this is football, you have to adapt...”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Auba’s gone without a goal in each of his two starts so far, though last night’s performance was a bit more promising than last week’s, and he came close a couple times.

Sometimes all it takes is just one goal to set things right however, to restore some normalcy, so hopefully that first goal is not too far off.

“When you play for Chelsea you need results as soon as possible, that’s why I’m a bit frustrated today.” “[Potter] is really positive, he’s a great character so we will try to learn with him, to win as soon as possible. I think his idea is very clear, so I think it’s going to be easy. Obviously it takes time to adapt to each other.” -Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang; source: Metro

With a two-week break coming up, hopefully Auba can settle in just like the new head coach and they can make some magic together when we return to play in October.