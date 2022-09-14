Chelsea vs. RB Salzburg, Champions League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

Chelsea are back for a brief 90 minutes before taking a break for another two weeks, and it could be quite a momentous occasion, with Graham Potter taking charge of his first game as Chelsea head coach — and his first ever Champions League match.

But despite all that change, the task at hand is a familiar one: we need to find quality, focus, and consistency, all of which have been lacking this season.

Here we go!

Chelsea starting lineup (4-3-3?):

Kepa | James, Azpilicueta (c), Thiago Silva, Cucurella | Mount, Kovacic, Jorginho | Sterling, Aubameyang, Havertz

Substitutes from: Bettinelli, Chalobah, Fofana, Koulibaly, Chilwell, Gallagher, Chukwuemeka, Loftus-Cheek, Zakaria, Pulisic, Ziyech, Broja

RB Salzburg starting XI:

Köhn | Capaldo, Fernando, Seiwald, Kjaerwald, Ulmer (c), Sucic, Pavlovic, Dedic, Okafor, Bernardo

Substitutes from: Mantl, Walke, v.d. Brempt, Piatkowski, Baidoo, Kameri, Adamu, Koita, Simic, Diarra, Gourna-Douath, Sesko

Date / Time: Wednesday, September 14, 20.00 BST; 3pm EDT; 12:30am IST (next day)

Venue: Stamford Bridge, SW6

Referee: Ivan Kružliak (on pitch); Tomasz Kwiatkowski (VAR)

On TV: BT Sport 3 (UK); none (USA); Sony TEN 1 (India); SuperSport Variety (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: BT Sport Live (UK); Paramount+, ViX+ (USA); Sony LIV (India); DStv Now (NGA)

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!