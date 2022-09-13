N’Golo Kanté still the highest rated Chelsea player on FIFA 23

EA Sports have revealed the player ratings for FIFA 23 ahead of its release, as they do every year before another iteration of the popular video game, and somewhat unsurprisingly, N’Golo Kanté is still our highest-rated player.

The adorable NG has been given a rating of 89, down 1 from his last year’s 90 rating. Kalidou Koulibaly is second, with a rating of 87, followed by the trio of Thiago Silva, Raheem Sterling and Édouard Mendy, all on 86.

In addition to the overall ratings, the only individual attribute rating that people (somewhat) care about is pace, and in that department, Raheem Sterling leads the pack on 90, with Christian Pulisic and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang trailing him on 87.

Karim Benzema appears to have the highest rating coupled with the best individual attribute ratings, which means he is numero uno on the list of the 23 top player of FIFA 23:

Karim Benzema: 91 Robert Lewandowski: 91 Kylian Mbappé: 91 Kevin De Bruyne: 91 Lionel Messi: 91 Mohamed Salah: 90 Virgil Van Dijk: 90 Cristiano Ronaldo: 90 Thibaut Courtois: 90 Manuel Neuer: 90 Neymar Jr.: 89 Heung-Min Son: 89 Sadio Mané: 89 Joshua Kimmich: 89 Casemiro: 89 Alisson: 89 Harry Kane: 89 Éderson: 89 N’Golo Kanté: 89 Jan Oblak: 89 Erling Haaland: 88 Toni Kroos: 88 Marquinhos: 88

As is usual at this time of the year, Chelsea have gotten into “evaluating ratings” mood, so here’s Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz and Ruben Loftus-Cheek playing a lie detector game about them.