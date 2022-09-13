Chelsea vs. RB Salzburg, Champions League: You choose the starting lineup

It’s never easy to come in as an interim manager, taking over a team in the middle of a season, with generally little to no time to actually implement any meaningful changes. What often ends up happening as a result is an overly simplistic gameplan and approach, safe and conservative, almost as if we were a national team. We’ve seen this most notably from the likes of Guus Hiddink (especially the second time) or Rafael Benítez. Thomas Tuchel broke the mold, though he admittedly had help from the squad’s ingrained knowledge of Antonio Conte’s system.

In any case, it’s now Graham Potter’s turn, and as luck would have it, he’s in a rare position to have two free weekends to work with the team, plus an international break (though most of our players will be away). Whether that means he will tear it all up and start with a clean slate or just implement a few tweaks, we’ll find out soon enough. He had played a back-three most of his time at Brighton, but was not averse to a back-four either.

As far as personnel’s concerned, only N’Golo Kanté is expected to be unavailable for this midweek (must-win?) clash under the Champions League lights.

This is your chance to get creative. Choose wisely.

