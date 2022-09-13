PICTURES: Graham Potter unveiled at Chelsea, takes first training

It’s taken a while for these pictures to become available, which I’m guessing had something to do with the self-imposed period of no-football this weekend, but Monday is a brand new week and evidently now it’s cool to think about football once again.
In any case, here are some pictures from last Thursday, when Graham Potter was announced as the new Chelsea head coach, and Friday, when he took charge of his first training session at Cobham. With no games either this past weekend or next, the only chance we’ll have to see Potter’s magic this month will be on Wednesday, when RB Salzburg come to town for a Champions League group stage match — one that is probably a must-win if we want to progress (smoothly) into the knockout rounds.
Even with the extra days off, it’s not that much time to implement too many new things, so hopefully we can at least make use of the usual new-head-coach bounce factor.
In any case, here’s The Beard:
- The Todd overly excited, GP a bit apprehensive, and Eghbali just too cool for all this silliness Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
- Room with a view Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
- [heavenly music plays] Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
- Middle distance, not middle table Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
- Not quite golden hour Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
- Probably smiling about that one time Marco van Ginkel talked about all the nice pitches at Cobham but when he said pitches it sounded like “bitches” Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
- Thomas used to sit on the ball; I shall cradle it like! Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
- When you enter a room but have no idea who all these people are so you just stand around all homeless with an awkward half-smile Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
- The ball is a safety blanket Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
- Cradle it with either hand see Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
- “So then I said, you cradle the ball, but he dropped it and I was like you’re not supposed to drop it GOSH!” Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
- It was THAT guy, he’s an Anti-Cradleite! Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
Loading comments...