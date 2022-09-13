PICTURES: Graham Potter unveiled at Chelsea, takes first training

It’s taken a while for these pictures to become available, which I’m guessing had something to do with the self-imposed period of no-football this weekend, but Monday is a brand new week and evidently now it’s cool to think about football once again.

In any case, here are some pictures from last Thursday, when Graham Potter was announced as the new Chelsea head coach, and Friday, when he took charge of his first training session at Cobham. With no games either this past weekend or next, the only chance we’ll have to see Potter’s magic this month will be on Wednesday, when RB Salzburg come to town for a Champions League group stage match — one that is probably a must-win if we want to progress (smoothly) into the knockout rounds.

Even with the extra days off, it’s not that much time to implement too many new things, so hopefully we can at least make use of the usual new-head-coach bounce factor.

In any case, here’s The Beard: