Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, Diego Costa’s back!

Five years after leaving Chelsea, Diego Costa’s back in the Premier League, signing a one-year contract with Wolverhampton Wanderers following a one-week trial to assess his fitness and ferocity levels.

The 33-year-old had been out of football since January, after terminating his contract at Atlético Mineiro, whom he had joined last August and helped to a surprise league title in Brazil. Prior to that, Costa had been with Atlético Madrid, where he collected a Spanish league title as well as a Europa League crown, while battling various injuries.

Overall since leaving Chelsea in 2017, he’s scored 24 goals in exactly 100 appearances, which is well below his best, but still serviceable. Wolves will expect him to deputize for Raúl Jiménez, following the ACL injury to backup striker Saša Kalajdžić.

“When [Bruno Lage] told me about returning to the Premier League since this a championship I have related to quite a bit, always liked it and followed. No matter how much I enjoyed playing in Madrid, I felt discouraged, but this motivated me. It lit that fire within me [...] you can bet that I will give it my all, give it my 100 per cent on the pitch as if it were a new beginning.” -Diego Costa; source: Wolverhampton Wanderers FC

Wolves will do well to follow him into battle.

Good luck, Diego, except of course against us.