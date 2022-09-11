Thomas Tuchel ‘devastated’ by Chelsea sacking

Thomas Tuchel’s time at Chelsea Football Club came to a swift and slightly shocking end last week, with our Champions League-winning head coach summarily sacked on a Wednesday morning that began pretty much as any other Wednesday morning might have begun.

Tuchel himself appears to have been the most blindsided of anyone by the club’s decision, and five days on from the fact, has taken to Twitter to post a brief statement that certainly hits right in the feels.

“This is one of the most difficult statements I have ever had to write - and it is one which I hoped I would not need to do for many years. I am devastated that my time at Chelsea has come to an end. “This is a club where I felt at home, both professionally and personally. Thank you so much to all the staff, the players and the supporters for making me feel very welcome from the start. “The pride and joy I felt at helping the team to win the Champions League and the Club World Cup will stay with me forever. I am honoured to have been a part of this club’s history and the memories of the last 19 months will always have a special place in my heart.” -Thomas Tuchel; source: Twitter

The honor has been ours, Thomas.

Football is a heartless business. Professional sports in general is heartless business. When money, trophies, investments are at stake, sport becomes much more than just a game. It’s the nature of the beast.

Chelsea were a perfect fit for Super Thomas Tuchel. But Chelsea are changing, and Tuchel was no longer the perfect fit. It’s not you, it’s us.

The memories and the journey of the past 19 months will never be forgotten. History was made. Hopefully we will meet again in the future.