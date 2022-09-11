Baba Rahman would love to stay at Reading for good

It took a bit longer than it might have been ideal, but Baba Rahman was eventually able to return to Reading FC on loan, joining the Championship side for the second successive season.

And now he’s hoping that his stay can be for good, although that may be a tough proposition just in terms of the financials involved. Reading have ben under sanctions for violating EFL FFP rules, and they got a generous deal from Chelsea just to make this return possible (no fee, heavily subsidized wages).

Still, that’s largely out of Baba’s hands, so he’s just hoping to follow on last year’s 29-appearance campaign where he was a constant presence on their left flank, with an even better season.

“Coming back to Reading was like coming back home. I know the lads and the management, so it was like coming home. “It was always a possibility to come back here, I was in touch with the gaffer all summer. [...] It was so frustrating because I wanted to get out and get a proper pre-season, but it was just the two clubs trying to sort out the transfer issues. “If the possibility comes up [to sign permanently] then why not, I’ll take it, but it’s the two clubs who have to deal. I am feeling at home here, I love it.” -Baba Rahman; source: Reading Chronicle

The 28-year will have one more year left on his Chelsea contract at the end of the season, which could yet throw a wrench in these plans.

But hopefully it works out well for Baba in the end. He could certainly use some positive vibes in his career having lost so many of his prime years to various knee injuries.

Good luck, Baba!