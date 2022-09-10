Coaching changes can often lead to new or renewed opportunities for players, and that’s what USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter’s hoping will happen with Christian Pulisic now that Graham Potter’s calling the shots as opposed to big meanie Thomas Tuchel.

Previously, Berhalter had been confident that Pulisic would win his place under Tuchel, but evidently that tune has changed over the past month.

“I’m not happy a guy lost his job. But if this means more opportunity for Christian, then it’s positive because he’s a guy that’s proven that he can perform at that level. We’ll just have to wait and see.” -Gregg Berhalter; source: AP

Of course what Berhalter should’ve actually said was that he’s hoping that the coaching change will lead to Pulisic actually starting to play better, which would be beneficial for both the USA and Chelsea as well. The 23-year-old has featured in all seven of our games this season, even starting last weekend’s 2-1 win over West Ham, but like all attacking players not named Raheem Sterling, has done a grand total of just about absolutely nothing so far.

Brighton have averaged barely a goal per game over the past three seasons — goal totals of 39, 40, and 42 — though presumably with access to greater talent, Potter’s tactics will result in a few more now! Pulisic (and all others at the team) will need to step up to make that happen however.