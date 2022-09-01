 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Chelsea legend Willian returns to London, signs with Fulham

Big Willi Style’s back in the SW6!

By David Pasztor
Chelsea FC v Everton FC - Premier League Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Two years after leaving West London and just a year after leaving London altogether, Willian’s back, having signed a one-year deal with newly promoted Fulham FC.

Willian had left Chelsea in 2020 to join Arsenal, but neither that move nor his subsequent move back to Brazil with Corinthians worked out too well for him, with the latter ending in never-ending social media abuse directed him and his family. The 34-year-old decided to cancel his contract as a result, and come back to England, and certainly no one can blame him for that choice.

Fulham have made a pretty good start back to life in the Premier League thanks in large part to striker Aleksandar Mitrović’s goals, and they are hoping that Willian’s vast experience will help them solidify their position in the top tier this season.

Willian’s currently 29th on the all-time Chelsea appearances chart with 339 and tied for 26th all-time in scoring with Gordon Durie at 63 goals. (And in no danger of dropping lower on either list for the foreseeable future.)

Welcome back to London and good luck, Big Willi Style, except of course against us!

