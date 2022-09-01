Southampton 2-1 Chelsea, Player Ratings: Silva, Sterling still standouts

1. THIAGO SILVA (6.7)

Third Man of the Match already for the reigning WAGNH Player of the Year, and I’ve long ago ran out of superlatives for the man. This may not have been Silva at his very best, but he was still well ahead of anyone else on the day. If only we could de-age and clone him!

2. RAHEEM STERLING (6.4)

Sterling’s still new enough (and doing well enough) to be spared the general malaise. And he did score another goal, his third in the last two games, to get the team going in the right direction briefly. As with Silva, we do have to be careful of overloading so early in the season already.

3. MARC CUCURELLA (5.7)

I don’t recall Cucurella doing anything outrageously bad or good, which I suppose is still better than most.

vs. SOUTHAMPTON (PL, A, L 1-2)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): —

GOOD (7.0-7.9): —

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Silva (6.7), Serling (6.4)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Cucurella (5.7), Broja (5.5, sub), Kovačić (5.4, sub)

BAD (4.0-4.9): Mendy (4.9), Koulibaly (4.7), Chilwell (4.7, sub), Loftus-Cheek (4.4), Azpilicueta (4.1), Ziyech (4.0)

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): Mount (3.8), Pulisic (3.7, sub), Jorginho (3.6), Havertz (3.4)

OVERALL