Everton 0-1 Chelsea, Player Ratings: Thiago Silva picks up right where he left off

1. THIAGO SILVA (8.1)

Starting the season in fine form, picking up right where he left off: our Player of the Year last season (based on these here WAGNH Community Ratings) with yet another impeccable performance, which also earned him the official Man of the Match award.

Thomas Tuchel called him “ageless” afterwards, and we can only hope Father Time never quite catches up to him.

2. RAHEEM STERLING (7.7)

Chelsea’s attack was once again rather anemic, but new arrival Sterling showed far and away the most potential for actually creating something or even finding the back of the net. In fact, he would’ve had himself a debut goal were it not for a rather outstanding block from Vitaliy Mykolenko late in the second half.

Obviously, it’s early days for Sterling, which tends to inflate the score in the voting, but there is also obvious and genuine quality and promise and hopefully we can utilize it going forward.

3. KALIDOU KOULIBALY (7.6)

Another debutant, and another expectedly good performance, though with K2 running out of steam a bit in the second half. The physicality of the Premier League is often overstated, but it did become a factor in his case. Our starting back-three had a combined age of 100, and will have to be carefully and smartly managed, especially once the schedule gets more congested.

vs. EVERTON (PL, A, W 1-0)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): Silva (8.1)

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Sterling (7.7), Koulibaly (7.6), Mendy (7.1), Cucurella (7.1, sub)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Azpilicueta (6.8), Kanté (6.7), Jorginho (6.5), Chilwell (6.4), Broja (6.3, sub), James (6.1), Pulisic (6.1, sub), Loftus-Cheek (6.0, sub)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Gallagher (5.9, sub), Mount (5.4), Havertz (5.2)

BAD (4.0-4.9): —

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): —

OVERALL