Tuchel pretty okay with ‘maybe not the most exciting’ win in history of Premier League

Goodison Park has been a most unhappy hunting grounds for Chelsea for many years. We had been winless in our last five visits, with four straight defeats. The teams and the players may have changed, but the our struggles to get points did not.

Saturday’s visit to open our 2022-23 Premier League campaign wasn’t exactly struggle-free either, but we did manage to reverse our run of defeats, if only by the narrowest of margins. But three points is three points, and at the end of the day, that’s what matters the most.

Thomas Tuchel is more than happy to take the three points and get the season started with a win.

“In general, it was maybe not the most exciting Premier League game in the history of the Premier League. Seven minutes of extra time in the first half, ten minutes in the second half tell the story. There were a lot of interruptions, no team could find a rhythm. “Everton defended deep in the first half and we struggled with switching the play, we struggled to feel the moments to change speed. It seemed like we did not want to do a decisive mistake so we did not take the risk that is needed in the final 25 metres to open a space up. But in general it was okay. “Second half we did not have enough movement on the ball and that created a lot of ball losses from which we suffered and the game was stuck in between the halves. It wasn’t in our half or their half. So in the first away match, you hang in and do what you need to keep a clean sheet and get the win.”

Obviously, our performances will have to get better if we are to fulfill our ambitions this season. But it’s a lot easier to address those issues with three points in the bank.

“It’s always about the win when you play Premier League. A win is a win and it’s most important because it’s what we play for. It’s important to build confidence, belief, the atmosphere, and also to be open for improvement and criticism because there are a lot of things to improve. There are also a lot of good things to take away. We have struggled in the last years to steal the points here and win and today we got all three and a clean sheet. From here we go.” -Thomas Tuchel; source: Football.London

Things aren’t about to get any easier, with a Conte-inspired Tottenham Hotspur next on the slate in next Sunday’s home opener.

Back to work!