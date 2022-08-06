Everton vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

After eleven weeks that barely felt like three, Chelsea are back and the new Premier League season is underway. It promises to be a most dramatic and strange one, given the first-ever winter World Cup coming up, but perhaps we can start it with something we also haven’t seen in some time — five years, to be exact — a win at Goodison!

Thomas Tuchel has stuck with his favored 3-4-3, and there are no real surprises in the lineup, but we have a few new faces who can hopefully make a great difference.

Here we go!

Everton starting XI:

Pickford (c) | Patterson, Mina, Godfrey, Tarkowski, Mykolenko, Doucouré, Iwobi, Gordon, McNeil, Gray

Substitutes from: Begović, Holgate, Keane, Allan, Dele, Gbamin, Vinagre, Warrington, Mills

Chelsea starting lineup (3-4-3):

Mendy | Koulibaly, Silva, Azpilicueta (c) | Chilwell, Jorginho, Kanté, James | Sterling, Havertz, Mount

Substitutes from: Arrizabalaga, Cucurella, Chalobah, Gallagher, Kovačić, Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic, Ziyech, Broja

Date / Time: Saturday, August 6, 17.30 BST; 12:30pm EDT; 10pm IST

Venue: Goodison Park, Liverpool, England

Referee: Craig Pawson (on pitch); John Brooks (VAR)

On TV: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); USA Network, Universo (USA); Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport Premier League (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: Sky Go (UK); NBC Sports, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!