The Daily Aubrey-Maturin: The Nutmeg of Consolation (Book 14), Chapter 8 (pg. 4655-4698)

NB. So, clearly, we (the royal we) have fallen well short of our 6600-page goal by the start of the season, getting through only about 4700. The 100 page-per-day pace was becalmed a few too many times, much like it would happen regularly to Aubrey & Co. But, by popular demand of me, myself, and I, we shall persevere, and see this mission through! Not that anyone really reads this other than my parents. Hi parents!

CHAPTER 8

The Surprise sets sail for Australia, looping around New Guinea and the Great Barrier Reef to arrive in Sydney Cove, which is still just a run-down penal colony.

On the way, they happen upon an island (best guess: one of the Sonsorols in Palau), where they find the entire population killed off by smallpox, save for a couple small kids, whom they rescue. Maturin ensures they all follow strict quarantine protocols, burning clothes, shaving heads, and disinfecting everything with vinegar and only allowing those to stay (briefly) on the island who bore scars of the pox from earlier in their lives (obviously this is well before the vaccine was invented, though using cowpox to confer immunity was known by this time). Timely reading, this, with the growing monkeypox epidemic now, too.

In any case, they eventually arrive in Sydney Botany Bay, where the governor treats them to a fancy dinner. Aubrey misses it on account of food poisoning, but Maturin and Pullings attend, finding it largely offensive in both mannerisms and discussions. Maturin especially gets upset with the constant besmirching of his fellow Irish separatists, and eventually comes to blows with a Captain Lowe. Maturin being a bit of John Vick, runs the dude’s shoulder through with his sword. An attack on the King’s man ... oh dear!

TMILinks

Wishing quick recovery!

Leicester's Ricardo Pereira is out for six months with a ruptured Achilles. #LCFC not having a good summer. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 5, 2022

Done

| Georginio Wijnaldum



We are delighted to confirm the signing of the renowned central midfielder!



In conjunction with partners around the world, the club continues to use its platform to raise awareness of missing children. ❤️

#ASRoma | @ICMEC_official pic.twitter.com/McaXQF7cjE — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) August 5, 2022

Deserved

Newcastle United are delighted to announce that Eddie Howe has signed a new long-term contract!



⚫️⚪️ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) August 5, 2022

FOOTBALL (all times BST):

12.30: Premier League: Fulham vs Liverpool

15.00: Premier League: Bournemouth vs Aston Villa

15.00: Premier League: Leeds vs Wolves

15.00: Premier League: Newcastle vs Nottingham

15.00: Premier League: Spurs vs Soton

17.30: Premier League: Everton vs CHELSEA