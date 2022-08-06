The new season is finally upon us and it starts with a big game against Everton at Goodison Park. Chelsea have reinforced in several key areas, but this still won’t be an easy task. Frank Lampard got the better over Thomas Tuchel at the end of last season, and now it’s time to turn the tables.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

The WAGNH community stick to the usual choices from last season as the 3-4-3 formation easily beats the 3-5-2 (11%) and 4-3-3 (8%). With Kepa Arrizabalaga (2%) possibly heading out on loan, Édouard Mendy remains the number one in goal for the foreseeable future.

Kalidou Koulibaly makes his debut in defense as he joins Thiago Silva and César Azpilicueta in a very experienced back line; the wing-back positions see Reece James and a returning Ben Chilwell start. The likes of Trevoh Chalobah (29%) and the soon-to-depart Marcos Alonso (14%) provide cover from the bench.

It was a close battle in midfield but Mateo Kovačić pips Jorginho (46%) to a starting spot next to N’Golo Kanté in the double pivot. Conor Gallagher (15%), Ruben Loftus-Cheek (3%) and new addition Carney Chukwuemka (2%) all play second fiddle.

There’s no doubt about the starting trip up front, with Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz all gaining at least 90% of the votes. The rest have a lot of ground to make up as Timo Werner (2%), Christian Pulisic (12%), Callum Hudson-Odoi (3%), Hakim Ziyech (6%) and also Armando Broja (7%) come nowhere near a starting spot right now.

3-4-3 (75%)

Mendy (97%) | Koulibaly (98%), Silva (98%), Azpilicueta (58%) | Chilwell (80%), Kovačić (56%), Kanté (90%), James (98%) | Sterling (97%), Havertz (90%), Mount (94%)