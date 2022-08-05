Official: Levi Colwill joins Brighton & Hove Albion on loan from Chelsea

On the back of adding another left-back to the fold by signing Marc Cucurella from Brighton & Hove Albion today, Chelsea continued to do great business with the Seagulls by sending young defender Levi Colwill on a season-long loan to the Premier League club.

Colwill’s loan was so important to Brighton that the club sent out an official statement making clear nothing had been reached in the negotiations for Cucurella, despite a barrage of media reports claiming otherwise. At the time we still believed the 19-year-old would be joining Brighton on a £20-25m permanent deal, with a £50m buyback clause included in case he fulfils his potential.

Albion are delighted to announce the signing of @Levi_Colwill on loan.



@FirstTouchGames // #BHAFC ⚪️ — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) August 5, 2022

But it turns out we chose otherwise, managing to retain Colwill — who still has a four-year contract with the Blues, signed last June — and giving him a great spot on which he can shine and show manager Thomas Tuchel he is definitely ready for the big stage next season.

“Levi has enormous potential and has already shown his ability last season in the Championship and with England at various age group levels up to under-21s. “I am really looking forward to working with him on the training pitch, and in matches over the course of the season. “He plays mostly at centre-back, but has also played on the left as a full-back, and he is a player who is comfortable on the ball.” -Graham Potter, Brighton head coach; Source: Brighton & Hove Albion FC

Good luck, Levi!