Official: Chelsea sign Sweden international Johanna Rytting Kaneyrd

Only a few days after reports out of Sweden claiming Chelsea were the club to land Johanna Rytting Kaneyrd’s signature, the move was officially confirmed by the Blues today.

Kaneryd, or JRK, arrives at Chelsea FC Women following her European Championship participation with Sweden, where her team were only eliminated by eventual champions England in the semi-finals. The 25-year-old winger put pen to a three-year contract with Chelsea, which includes a fourth-year extension option.

Introducing our newest Blue...



Johanna Rytting Kaneryd! — Chelsea FC Women (@ChelseaFCW) August 5, 2022

Our fifth signing of the season spent her entire footballing career in her home country Sweden before arriving at Chelsea. Her previous foray was at BK Hacken, with 15 goals recorded in 55 matches across all competitions.

JRK, who will were no.19 in manager Emma Hayes’ squad, is ‘delighted’ to be part of a club such as Chelsea.

“I’m delighted to join this amazing club! I can’t wait to meet my new team-mates and staff and start working on our goals for the season!” -Johanna Rytting Kaneyrd; Source: Chelsea FC

And Hayes is just as excited to see what Kaneryd will add to Chelsea’s already extremely powerful attack.

“We’ve been watching Johanna develop over the last 12-18 months and she has had an unbelievable season last year in Sweden. “She’s extremely quick, direct, a great age and she’s the profile player we’ve been looking for. Johanna will bring another dynamic to the team and we are really looking forward to her career with us at Chelsea.” -Emma Hayes; Source: Chelsea FC

Welcome, Johanna! Let’s win some things!