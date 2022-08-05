Everton vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

The 2022-23 Premier League season is about to kick off, with Crystal Palace and Arsenal opening their campaigns later today (Friday) and Chelsea doing so tomorrow evening at Goodison Park. We have a very good record on opening day, and we have a very poor record at Goodison as of late, so something will have to give.

We arrive to this first game on the back of a tumultuous few months, with massive changes at the club. Preseason itself hasn’t been great either, especially in terms of the results and performances in the friendlies during the USA Tour. But hopefully we’ve worked out the major kinks and are ready to get straight down to business.

There are plenty of new faces in the squad, including the two (so far) major signings in Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly, as well as youngster Carney Chukwuemeka who arrived just this week. Conor Gallagher and Armando Broja look set for first-team roles right now as well after successful loan spells. Timo Werner has been dealing with an injury, but otherwise every player who got an official squad number yesterday should be available.

Choose wisely!

