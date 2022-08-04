Official: César Azpilicueta signs new Chelsea contract!

César Azpilicueta was already a Chelsea legend, and happily for us, he’s set to stay for a couple more years, having signed a new two-year contract today.

His previous deal, which was a one-year club-option that got triggered based on a performance clause in February, was set to expire at the end of this upcoming season; now he’s committed for “at least another two years”, through 2024, with presumably a similar extension option built into this contract as well.

“We are so happy that Cesar is staying at Chelsea for a minimum of two more years. We are thrilled with our captain showing his exemplary commitment and leadership yet again. There is still so much to do together.” -Todd Boehly; source: Chelsea FC

Azpi had been linked with a move to Barcelona over the past few months, but he’s now decided to stay, and that’s great news for us! Dave’s won it all, every trophy possible, and currently sits seventh (7th) on the all-time appearances list with 476, just 18 shy of Petr Čech and just 24 shy of becoming the sixth player in club history to reach 500.

“I am really happy to extend my stay at Chelsea, my home. It is almost 10 years since I first arrived and joined the club so I really feel the love and I am really excited for the new project we have in our hands. “I would like to say thank you to Mr Todd and Mr Behdad for giving me the opportunity to keep my journey at this amazing club and I am really looking forward to continuing our adventure. I am a really proud captain and I hope we can share many good memories together.” -César Azpilicueta; source: Chelsea FC

Congrats, Dave, let’s keep winning things!