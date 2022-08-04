Chelsea confirm 2022-23 squad numbers, including for Chukwuemeka, Broja, and Gallagher

Chelsea’s 2022-23 Premier League season starts in 48 hours, and ahead of our first game, away to Everton, the club have confirmed the shirt numbers that the players in the first-team squad will be wearing for that game, and the season ahead. (Though it should be noted that these can still change before the transfer window slams shut on September 1, and the final registrations with the league are submitted.)

Of course, beyond just the numbers, what’s also quite instructive in this announcement is who all have gotten numbers, and who have not.

Among the former are youngster Conor Gallagher, Armando Broja, and new arrival Carney Chukwuemeka, while among the latter are the likes of Michy Batshuayi, Ross Barkley, Kenedy, and Ethan Ampadu, but not Malang Sarr.

Here’s the full rundown of the 2022-23 Chelsea shirt numbers, barring any further departures and arrivals.