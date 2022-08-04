 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chelsea confirm 2022-23 squad numbers, including for Chukwuemeka, Broja, and Gallagher

By David Pasztor
Chelsea v Udinese Calcio - Pre-Season Friendly Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Chelsea’s 2022-23 Premier League season starts in 48 hours, and ahead of our first game, away to Everton, the club have confirmed the shirt numbers that the players in the first-team squad will be wearing for that game, and the season ahead. (Though it should be noted that these can still change before the transfer window slams shut on September 1, and the final registrations with the league are submitted.)

Of course, beyond just the numbers, what’s also quite instructive in this announcement is who all have gotten numbers, and who have not.

Among the former are youngster Conor Gallagher, Armando Broja, and new arrival Carney Chukwuemeka, while among the latter are the likes of Michy Batshuayi, Ross Barkley, Kenedy, and Ethan Ampadu, but not Malang Sarr.

Here’s the full rundown of the 2022-23 Chelsea shirt numbers, barring any further departures and arrivals.

  1. Kepa Arrizabalaga
  2. **vacant** (was Antonio Rüdiger’s)
  3. Marcos Alonso
  4. **vacant** (was Andreas Christensen’s)
  5. Jorginho
  6. Thiago Silva
  7. N’Golo Kanté
  8. Mateo Kovačić
  9. **vacant** (was Romelu Lukaku’s)
  10. Christian Pulisic
  11. Timo Werner
  12. Ruben Loftus-Cheek
  13. Marcus Bettinelli
  14. Trevoh Chalobah
  15. **vacant** (last seen on Kurt Zouma)
  16. Édouard Mendy
  17. Raheem Sterling (was Saúl Ñíguez’s)
  18. Armando Broja (last seen on Olivier Giroud)
  19. Mason Mount
  20. Callum Hudson-Odoi
  21. Ben Chilwell
  22. Hakim Ziyech
  23. Conor Gallagher (last seen on Kenedy)
  24. Reece James
  25. **vacant** (unofficially retired for Zola)
  26. Kalidou Koulibaly (unofficially unretired, with John Terry’s blessing)
  27. **vacant** (last seen on Tino Anjorin)
  28. César Azpilicueta
  29. Kai Havertz
  30. Carney Chukwuemeka (last seen on David Luiz)
  31. Malang Sarr
  32. **vacant** (last seen on Marco Amelia)
  33. Emerson (takes back old number)

