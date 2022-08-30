Southampton 2-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings

Southampton made an enthusiastic start to the game, but Chelsea were first to settle and begin to play some quality football. Presentable chances for Raheem Sterling and Hakim Ziyech soon followed, with Chelsea of course wasting them.

After also wasting a 2-v-1, Chelsea did finally manage to make our superiority count, with Sterling bundling in after some slick passing in the left channel from the Blues. Kai Havertz then had a decent chance to quickly make it 2-0; he didn’t, and then things simply fell apart.

Southampton equalized not five minutes later after yet another poor defensive set piece from Chelsea, and added a second in first-half stoppage time when we simply went to sleep and let the home side walk through and sit in spaces.

A second-half response from Chelsea never really came, and questionable refereeing aside, there was little to get truly animated about. We did eventually mount a bit of pressure in the final 10 minutes, but it was far too little, far too late. (And were it not for blocks by Cucurella and Silva on the line, the scoreline could’ve been far worse as well.)

Carefree.

Three changes from Saturday, but still a back-four, with Azpi getting a start and Koulibaly coming back in. Ziyech also getting his first start of the season.

3-5-2 with a triple sub half-way through the second half, with Chilwell and Pulisic as wing-backs, Cucurella in the back three, and Broja & Sterling up front.

Loftus-Cheek taken off at half-time, emerging with an ice-pack on his knee. Kovacic in for the second half.

Next up: West Ham at home on Saturday

KTBFFH

PLAYER RATINGS: