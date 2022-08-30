Southampton vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Live blog; highlights

We interrupt your regularly scheduled Silly Season programming to bring you some actual football, in matchday five of the new season with Chelsea looking for some consistency.

Unfortunately, we will be without Reece James, who’s fallen ill and thus missed the trip. Billy Gilmour has been found hiding in a cupboard and added to the team in his stead. Youngster Harvey Vale is recalled as well, in place of Callum Hudson-Odoi who has gone out on loan.

UPDATE: Trevoh Chalobah has also picked up a “minor” knee knock and has been ruled out.

Tuchel looks to be starting with a back-four for the second match in a row, which means it’s Ziyech’s music up top and Mount dropping into the midfield-three. (LOL, sorry PuliGOD.)

Here we go!

Southampton starting (4-5-1):

Bazunu | Perraud, Salisu, Bella-Kotchap, Walker-Peters | Elyounoussi, Lavia, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, A.Armstrong | Adams

Substitutes from: McCarthy, Lyanco, Bednarek, Valery, Djenepo, S.Armstrong, Aribo, Mara, Walcott

Chelsea starting lineup (4-3-3):

Mendy | Cucurella, Koulibaly, Silva, Azpilicueta (c) | Mount, Jorginho, Loftus-Cheek | Sterling, Havertz, Ziyech

Substitutes from: Arrizabalaga, Chilwell, Ampadu, Chukwuemeka, Gilmour, Kovacic, Pulisic, Vale, Broja

Date / Time: Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 19.45 BST; 2:45pm EDT; 12:15am IST (next day)

Venue: St Mary’s Stadium, Southampton, England

Referee: Michael Oliver (on pitch); Michael Salisbury (VAR)

On TV: BT Sport 2 (UK); none (USA); Star Sports Select HD1 (India); SuperSport Premier League, Canal+ Sport 3 (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: BT Sport Live (UK); Peacock (USA); Hotstar (India); DStv Now (NGA)

LIVE BLOG:

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!