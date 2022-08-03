Polls: Chelsea Men 2022-23 Season Predictions!

We find ourselves a little over two days from the start of yet another “proper” football season. If you’ve stuck it out until now, it means the hard part is almost over!

This season, like any other, brings a few new players to the club and we may see some of the fringe, loan and/or youth players leave as well as there is still almost a month left of the transfer market.

But this is not a post about transfers or speculation. Now our job is to predict where Chelsea would end up in various competitions and come back at the end of the season to see whose crystal ball was actually working.

The folks at ESPN had already started their predictions and it doesn’t look good for us entirely, predicting that Chelsea would finish 6th(!) in the Premier League this time.

Remember, before predicting you should also be able to foresee what the squad might looks like at the end of the transfer window, who all could leave for the World Cup and be back early/late and will they find form immediately etc. Predict away!

Poll Chelsea’s EPL position Champions

Runners up

Other UCL places

5th or 6th

Poll Chelsea’s Champions League position Champions

Runners Up

Semis

Quarters

R16

Poll Chelsea in FA Cup Champions

Runners up

Semis

Quarters

And finally let’s see who could be the top-scorer for this club in all competitions this season. If your answer is not present in the options below, enter in the comments on who could be the top-scorer for the club.

Poll Chelsea’s top scorer in all competitions Mount

Sterling

Havertz

Pulisic

Broja

Also in the comments, predict the top-6 in the league this season.