The Daily Aubrey-Maturin: The Nutmeg of Consolation (Book 14), Chapters 1-2 (pg. 4453-4505)

CHAPTER 1

We pick up right where we left off, with the crew of the Diane settled into shipwrecked life, playing some cricket, and building themselves a new boat from the collected remains of their ship and whatever timber they can find on the island. Maturin’s in charge of hunting, but game’s growing scarce, and more concerningly for the mood, so is the tobacco and the rum.

Fortunately, they’re making good progress and then they even run into some locals who sail by the island and pay a visit, and promise to deliver word of their situation to Batavia. They’re seemingly friendly, but Maturin’s suspicious, though that may be just his fever talking.

CHAPTER 2

But sure enough, the locals turn out to be pirates and they return in great numbers soon after. While our heroes prevail in the battle that follows, the half-built ship is set ablaze and is completely destroyed. A setback, to be sure.

Luckily, the next set of locals that come across the island do turn out to be friendly, and they even have a ship big enough to carry them off the island safely — even if it’s called a “junk”.

