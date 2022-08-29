Southampton vs. Chelsea, Premier League: You choose the starting lineup

In a scenario that’s going to get very common very fast this season, Chelsea have just three days between games as we travel to the South Coast to take on Southampton on Tuesday night. This is the grind that’s going to test not only squad quality but squad depth.

Fitness questions aside, we should have no shortage of confidence after Saturday’s rousing 2-1 win over Leicester City, despite playing over an hour with one fewer player. Conor Gallagher will serve the suspension resulting from his red card in this one. The only other player expected to be unavailable is N’Golo Kanté, who probably won’t be back until after the international break in late September.

Mateo Kovačić came through 20 minutes of action off the bench over the weekend, and may be ready for more. Thiago Silva appeared to pick up a knock late on however, though he was able to finish the game. Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Kai Havertz also played the full-90 on Saturday.

Choose wisely.

