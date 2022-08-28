Chelsea 2-1 Leicester City, Player Ratings: Sterling off the mark, top of the charts

1. RAHEEM STERLING (8.6)

Sterling has scored double-digit goals in five straight Premier League seasons (and has reached that level in night straight seasons if we look at all competitions), and now he’s off the mark for Chelsea as well with the match-winning brace, both scored with just 10 men.

The first certainly owes a bit of luck to the slight deflection off the defender’s foot, which helped it loop over the goalkeeper and into the top corner, but after putting a similar shot just on the wrong side of the post in the previous game (and being a step offside to rule out another goal), perhaps he was due that luck.

The second effort is one that we will hopefully see many more times, with Reece James putting a perfect ball across from the right and Sterling arriving to finish assuredly at the far post. With the likes of James, Cucurella, Chilwell, Loftus-Cheek all capable of excellent deliveries like that, we just need to start taking advantage of them more.

2. THIAGO SILVA (8.4)

Backs to the wall, imperious as ever. We’re going to have to try to manage his playing time a bit better than last year, as impossible as it may seem to leave him out of the lineup.

3. REECE JAMES (8.0)

The more often we can play Reecey at wing-back, the more successful we’re going to be.

vs. LEICESTER CITY (PL, H, W 2-1)

EXCEPTIONAL (9.0+): —

EXCELLENT (8.0-8.9): Sterling (8.6), Silva (8.4), James (8.0)

GOOD (7.0-7.9): Cucurella (7.1)

AVERAGE (6.0-6.9): Loftus-Cheek (6.8), Chalobah (6.8), Azpilicueta (6.7, sub), Mendy (6.7), Jorginho (6.4), Kovačić (6.4, sub), Havertz (6.4)

POOR (5.0-5.9): Pulisic (5.9, sub), Chilwell (5.7, sub), Mount (5.1)

BAD (4.0-4.9): —

TERRIBLE (3.0-3.9): Gallagher (3.7)

OVERALL