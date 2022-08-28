 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kai Havertz happy to do the dirty work for Chelsea, hopes goals will come, too

Leading the line

By David Pasztor
FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-LEICESTER Photo by CARLOS JASSO/AFP via Getty Images

Kai Havertz has yet to open his goalscoring account this season, but he’s still managing to make an impact, putting in the hard graft up top — a thankless job on a normal day but even more so when playing with just 10.

He may not be a Diego Costa, but he’s doing a fine job in often getting under defenders’ skins, causing a bit of mayhem, and engaging in some good old fashioned sh*thousery. With the recent emphasis on total distance covered by players and teams in football analysis, Havertz’s constant running and pressing is also not going unnoticed.

That said, while he’s happy to be putting in this sort of hard work for the team, he’s also hoping that the goals and assists will come soon as well.

“Of course as a striker you normally want to score and assist, and I know I can do that better as well, but I always want to help the team, and when I can help like this in the moment, then I do this. And I try to do the hard work as well. Today it worked.

“I keep believing and I work hard every day, and the goals and assists will come as well. I try to dig in. Today I helped the team with a lot of work, next week I hope I can help with different things as well.”

-Kai Havertz; source: Chelsea TV

Havertz is hardly alone in looking for goals. We have just five in four games, and Raheem Sterling is the only forward to have actually found the back of the net (and he only did it this weekend). But even if we do get another striker in before the end of the window, King Kai’s gonna be needed, and not just for his goals and assists.

