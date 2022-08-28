The Daily Aubrey-Maturin: The Hundred Days (Book 19), Chapter 7-10 (pg. 6083-6186)

CHAPTER 7

The two Doctors go an expedition to locate the Dey, hunting in the mountain, and his Vizier, who appears to have the real power. The visit goes well, especially with the Dey, who turns out to be no fan of Napoleon and is thus more than happy to prevent the overland passage of the necessary funds for that war effort from Morocco to the Mediterranean.

But the Vizier’s secretly plotting behind his back against him...

CHAPTER 8

By the time Maturin & Jacob make it back to Algiers, battling through hurricane-force sirocco winds, the Vizier’s plan has succeeded, and the old Dey has been assassinated. Still, the mission is a success in forcing the treasure to be taken by sea, through the Strait of Gibraltar.

The doctors are eventually able to hook back up with the squadron, which has suffered some damage from the winds as well. But there’s little time to waste, and a treasure ship to intercept.

CHAPTER 9

The squadron gets to Gibraltar first, and surmise that the treasure will try to slip through the darkness during the next new moon. Plans are made, but the presence of the new Admiralty first-lord, Lord Barmouth complicates things, as he’s not as Aubrey-friendly as Lord Keith was. The relationship gets less frosty when Barmouth’s new wife turns out to be Jack’s cousin, and we can get on with the plan to capture the ship.

CHAPTER 10

The plan doesn’t quite go off without a hitch, but the galleon’s eventually chased to an island, and captured in a lagoon. Surrender is swift, but it’s overshadowed by the news of Napoleon’s defeat at Waterloo. War is over, and it’s not even Christmas! (Long-time recurring character, Barrett Bonden, Aubrey’s coxswain since forever, is unfortunately killed in the action.)

So, what next for Aubrey & Maturin? Peace is not good business for the Royal Navy, but it would seem that a journey back to Chile to support the independence efforts there is next.

And that’s the end of Book 19, “The Hundred Days”. Next up, the last complete book of the series, Book 20, “Blue at the Mizzen”.

