Despite being one man down since Conor Gallagher’s dismissal from two yellow cards in the first half, Chelsea were still the best team on the pitch against Leicester. And in a little over a minute after the second half starts, Raheem Sterling puts doubters to bed with a beautiful top bins goal — his first ever for the Blues! — to open the scoring against the Foxes at the Bridge.
Filed under:
WATCH: Raheem Sterling’s beautiful first ever Chelsea goal opens the scoring against Leicester, 1-0!
What an effort!
Loading comments...