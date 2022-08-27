 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

WATCH: Raheem Sterling's beautiful first ever Chelsea goal opens the scoring against Leicester, 1-0!

What an effort!

By Fellipe Miranda
Despite being one man down since Conor Gallagher’s dismissal from two yellow cards in the first half, Chelsea were still the best team on the pitch against Leicester. And in a little over a minute after the second half starts, Raheem Sterling puts doubters to bed with a beautiful top bins goal — his first ever for the Blues! — to open the scoring against the Foxes at the Bridge.

