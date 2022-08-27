Leicester City vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch

Back at Stamford Bridge, for match number four of the young season. Which Chelsea will turn up tonight? We’re about to find out!

The WAGNH community were hoping for starts for Trevoh Chalobah and Conor Gallagher, and Tuchel has obliged once again.

Unlike the community, Tuchel seems to have gone with a back-four: at least that’s what the official Chelsea Twitter account’s graphic seems to suggest. It could of course be a back-three (Chalobah-Silva-James) with Cucurella and RLC as wing-backs. Or some sort of hybrid of the two.

Here we go!

Chelsea starting lineup (4-3-3)

Mendy | Cucurella, Chalobah, Silva, James | Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho (c), Gallagher | Sterling, Havertz, Mount

Substitutes from: Arrizabalaga, Ampadu, Azpilicueta, Chilwell, Kovačić, Hudson-Odoi, Pulisic, Ziyech, Broja

Leicester City starting XI:

Ward | Castagne, Evans (c), Amartey, Justin, Dewsbury-Hall, Praet, Soumaré, Tielemans, Barnes, Vardy

Substitutes from: Iversen, Söyüncü, Thomas, Ndidi, Mendy, Albrighton, Pérez, Iheanacho, Daka

Date / Time: Saturday, August 27, 2022, 15.00 BST; 10am EDT; 7:30pm IST

Venue: Stamford Bridge

Referee: Paul Tierney (on pitch); Andre Marriner (VAR)

On TV: none (UK); none (USA); Star Sports Select HD2 (India); NTA Sport 24 (NGA); elsewhere

Streaming: none (UK); Peacock (USA); Hotstar (India); SuperSport GOtv (NGA)

Be excellent to each other, and party on, dudes!