Chelsea need an immediate response after getting thrashed last weekend and a win against a ‘dodgy’ Leicester City side would do nicely. While Brendan Rodgers’ men have had a terrible start to the campaign, we can’t exactly brag in that department, either. The good news is that Mateo Kovačić is back from injury, and not a single second too soon.

THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE

Last weekend’s defeat has left its traces as the obvious choices weren’t as obvious for the WAGNH community this time around. Ever more question marks surround Édouard Mendy’s claim o the position after yet another blunder leading to a goal, though Kepa Arrizabalaga (34%) is still some way off. The 3-4-3 formation gets competition from the 3-5-2 (14%) and 4-3-3 (15%), though the usual system still carries over half the vote.

Given Kalidou Koulibaly’s suspension, Trevoh Chalobah gets a chance to shine as he joins both Thiago Silva and, for the first time, Marc Cucurella in the back three: with Ben Chilwell just edging out César Azpilicueta (55%) for the final spot among the five. Reece James collected more votes than anyone else, and starts at wing-back. side. Ethan Ampadu (8%) provides cover.

Injuries have hit the midfield area the worst, but the good news is that Mateo Kovačić (40%) is back ... though only on the bench. This means that the duo of Jorginho and Conor Gallagher start yet again, even though the chemistry between the two seemed very off against Leeds. Ruben Loftus-Cheek (40%) and Carney Chukwuemeka (7%) watch from the bench.

While Chelsea’s attack definitely hasn’t had a prolific start, the usual trio of Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz and Mason Mount nevertheless get the nod ahead of the out of favour Christian Pulisic (45%) and Hakim Ziyech (15%). Armando Broja (21%) returns from a brief injury; Callum Hudson-Odoi (6%) doesn’t feature as on the brink of a transfer anyway.

3-4-3 (59%)

Mendy (66%) | Cucurella (83%), Silva (99%), Chalobah (65%) | Chilwell (57%), Jorginho (75%), Gallagher (52%), James (98%) | Sterling (96%), Havertz (58%), Mount (82%)